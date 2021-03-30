March 30, 2021
Poshan
60-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death By Drunk Man On Holi In UP

When other family members tried to save her, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up, the police officer said.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-03-30T07:53:18+05:30

A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five members of her family were injured when they opposed Holi revellers from celebrating the festival outside their house in Mevati Tola locality in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The Holi revellers, in an inebriated state, entered the woman's house around 10 am and beat her to death with sticks and stone, Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Kumar Prasad said.

When other family members tried to save her, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up, the police officer said.

In another incident reported from Ekdil police station area, a youth under the influence of alcohol drove a tractor at high speed and injured six people.

The tractor got damaged after hitting an electricity pole. The youth was handed over to the police and the injured have been hospitalised, police said.

With PTI inputs

