December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  6-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP

6-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP

The accused fled the spot after villagers were alerted by the girl's cries for help but was later arrested

PTI 22 December 2020
Representational Image
PTI photo
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Lalauli area in Fatehpur, SHO Sandeep Tiwari said.

The accused, Ramu Tiwari, had fled the spot after villagers were alerted by the girl's cries for help but was later arrested, he said.

The girl was admitted to a hospital, and her condition was stated to be stable, he added.

