﻿
6-Month-Old Baby With Heart Condition Dies Onboard Patna-Delhi Flight

A SpiceJet spokesperson said during cruise, the crew requested priority landing at the Delhi airport owing to medical emergency on board. Doctors on board attended the child.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-25T16:55:42+0530

A six-month-old baby died on board a flight from Patna to Delhi, where she was being taken for treatment of her heart condition, police said on Thursday.

Rachita Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, suffered from congenital heart disease and had a small hole in her heart, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) said in New Delhi.

She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi.

Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple accompanied her on board SpiceJet flight 8481 on Wednesday. They said they suspected no foul play, the DCP added.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said during cruise, the crew requested priority landing at the Delhi airport owing to medical emergency on board. Doctors on board attended the child.

Priority landing was approved, aircraft landed safely and as requested medical facilities were made available on arrival, he said.

On arrival, doctor declared the infant dead.

No prior information of the child's medical condition was provided to the airline before travel, the spokesperson added.

(PTI)

