December 30, 2019
6 Killed As Car Falls In Canal In Greater Noida Due To Heavy Fog

Prima facie, the accident appeared to have taken place due to low visibility caused by fog, officials said.

PTI 30 December 2019
Dense fog engulfs Delhi NCR on December 30, 2019.
ANI/Twitter
2019-12-30T09:46:08+0530

Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, apparently due to fog, police said on Monday.

Five other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

"Altogether 11 people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area. All 11 were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment," a police spokesperson said.

Prima facie, the accident appeared to have taken place due to low visibility caused by fog, the official added.

According to the police, there was one more car accompanying the Ertiga and all the occupants were residents of Sambhal district who were on their way to Delhi.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (35), Kishan Lal (50), Neeresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12) and Netrapal (40), they said.

Further proceedings are underway, the police added.

Read More in:

