March 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  56-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Son Over Property Dispute In UP

56-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Son Over Property Dispute In UP

The incident was a fallout of a property dispute involving the deceased and his son

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
56-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Son Over Property Dispute In UP
Representational Image
56-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Son Over Property Dispute In UP
outlookindia.com
2021-03-04T11:42:24+05:30

A man has allegedly beaten his 56-year-old father to death over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Phuli village.

According to the police, Shahmir Ansari (56) was thrashed with a stick by his son Azhar Ansari (25), who then fled the spot.

Dildarnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Pal said Shahmir was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

The incident was a fallout of a property dispute involving the deceased and his son, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Azhar and a hunt is on to nab him, the officer said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bomb Scare At Agra's Taj Mahal, Tourists Evacuated, Search Underway

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Crime National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos