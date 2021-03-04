56-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Son Over Property Dispute In UP

A man has allegedly beaten his 56-year-old father to death over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Phuli village.

According to the police, Shahmir Ansari (56) was thrashed with a stick by his son Azhar Ansari (25), who then fled the spot.

Dildarnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Pal said Shahmir was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

The incident was a fallout of a property dispute involving the deceased and his son, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Azhar and a hunt is on to nab him, the officer said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

With PTI inputs

