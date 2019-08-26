5.5-Feet Cobra Found Inside Parcel, Rescued By Forest Department In Odisha's Mayurbhanj District

﻿
The cobra has been rescued and released in the nearest jungle.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2019
2019-08-26T17:14:14+0530

A Cobra snake who was found in a parcel sent through courier service, was rescued by the forest department in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday.

The snake, a 5.5 feet deadly cobra came through a courier service in ward number 5 of Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj.

According to reports, Mrityu Kumar a resident of word number 5, Rairangpur had ordered some grocery products from Vijayawada. The grocery was sent through a courier in a sealed box. But somehow a rat entered into the box to eat the grocery items, when it was in the courier office. Through the same hole, a deadly Cobra entered into the box.

After courier delivery, Mrityu opened the box and found a Cobra inside the box with grocery items. He then called snake rescue team of forest department.

Cobra has been rescued and released in the nearest jungle.

(ANI)

