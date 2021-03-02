March 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  54 Students Test Positive For Covid-19 In A School in Haryana

54 Students Test Positive For Covid-19 In A School in Haryana

After three students from the school tested positive, the health department tested another 390 students and staff members

Outlook Web Bureau 02 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
54 Students Test Positive For Covid-19 In A School in Haryana
Representational Image
PTI
54 Students Test Positive For Covid-19 In A School in Haryana
outlookindia.com
2021-03-02T19:19:22+05:30
Also read

Eventually leading to the suspension of classes and other academic activities, 54 students in a school near Karnal have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Three students of Sainik School Kunjpura were tested positive for the virus, post which sample from 390 students and staff members were taken for testing by the health department, informed Karnal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Yogesh Sharma.

"The reports revealed that 54 students are COVID-19 positive," Sharma said.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the school building and its hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

The Sainik Schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society under the Ministry of Defence and the students stay in hostels.

The Haryana education department had reopened schools for classes 9-12 in December last year and classes 3-5 from February 24.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

If BJP Comes To Power, Cow Smuggling Will Stop In A Day: Yogi in Bengal Rally

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Haryana COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos