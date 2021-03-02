54 Students Test Positive For Covid-19 In A School in Haryana

Eventually leading to the suspension of classes and other academic activities, 54 students in a school near Karnal have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Three students of Sainik School Kunjpura were tested positive for the virus, post which sample from 390 students and staff members were taken for testing by the health department, informed Karnal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Yogesh Sharma.

"The reports revealed that 54 students are COVID-19 positive," Sharma said.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the school building and its hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

The Sainik Schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society under the Ministry of Defence and the students stay in hostels.

The Haryana education department had reopened schools for classes 9-12 in December last year and classes 3-5 from February 24.

With PTI Inputs

