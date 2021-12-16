Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
50th Bangladesh Victory Day: President Ram Nath Kovind Attends As Guest Of Honour

President Ram Nath Kovind attended the victory day parade in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks 50 years of victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan. An Indian tri-services contingent also took part in the parade.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as a part of his 3-day visit to the country to attend its 50th Victory Day celebrations. | PTI

2021-12-16T14:20:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 2:20 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday attended the Victory Day Parade as the "Guest of Honour" in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks 50 years of victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan by showcasing its military might which included spectacular aerobatics and display of defence acquisitions.

A 122-member strong tri-services contingent from India also took part in the parade watched by Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as ministers, diplomats and other dignitaries at the National Parade Ground.

The Indian contingent drew loud cheers from the crowd as it marched past with the announcer acknowledging India's contributions to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971.

Earlier, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar.

On this day in 1971, Lt. Gen. Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, heading 93,000 Pakistani troops, surrendered to the Indian Army under the command of Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka, and East Pakistan was declared as the newly liberated "Bangladesh".

Ram Nath Kovind Dhaka
