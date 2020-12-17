5 Telangana Girls Allege Sexual Abuse By Headmaster During Lockdown

The headmaster of a government primary school was detained by police on Wednesday after being thrashed by parents for the alleged sexual assault of some girl students at Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.

The 40-year-old man had sexually assaulted at least six girls on the school premises since August this year, police said.

He had also been thrashed by parents of some girls, who brought it to their notice.

The parents later filed a complaint with police, following which he was booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code.

