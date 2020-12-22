December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  5 Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck Near Agra

5 Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck Near Agra

The occupants of the car got trapped inside it after the crash because of its central lock system

PTI 22 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
5 Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck Near Agra
Representational Image
AP/PTI
5 Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck Near Agra
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T12:46:54+05:30

Five people were charred to death on Tuesday after their car caught fire on colliding with a tanker truck carrying diesel on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said.

Etmadpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Archana Singh said the truck took a wrong turn while moving at a high speed, following which the car heading to Lucknow from Agra collided with it.

The occupants of the car got trapped inside it after the crash because of its central lock system, she said.

Singh said a worker of a booth on the Yamuna Expressway reported the accident to the police, and the fire brigade was called in, but by the time the fire was controlled, all five occupants of the car were badly burnt.

The officer said the truck driver fled the scene after the crash, and a search was underway to nab him.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sister Abhaya Murder: 28 Years Later, Both Accused Found Guilty By Kerala Court

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uttar Pradesh Fire Yamuna Expressway National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos