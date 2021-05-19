Record Deaths In A Single Day Due To Covid-19 In India; Dip In Fresh Cases

May 19, 2021
Poshan
Outlook Web Bureau 19 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:26 am
The active caseload has further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-05-19T10:26:45+05:30
The Covid-19 death toll was pushed to 2,83,248 as India reported a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day. Meanwhile, 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active caseload has further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,19,86,363 while the case fatality rate has  increased to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested up to May 18 with 20,08,296 samples being tested on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs.)

