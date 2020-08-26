August 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Durgapur

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Durgapur

The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said.

PTI 26 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Durgapur
Representative image-file
4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Durgapur
outlookindia.com
2020-08-26T12:24:31+05:30

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.

The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, theNational Centre of Seismology said.

There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.

Next Story >>

Covid-19: Good News For Tourists As Himachal Hotels To Open Doors From October 1, But Bars Stay Shut

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Earthquake National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×