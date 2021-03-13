March 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  4 Held For Stealing Motorcycles In Palghar After Learning Tricks From YouTube

4 Held For Stealing Motorcycles In Palghar After Learning Tricks From YouTube

Inspired by trade tricks from Youtube, the accused learnt learnt the technique of starting motorcycles without keys

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
4 Held For Stealing Motorcycles In Palghar After Learning Tricks From YouTube
Representational Image
PTI photo
4 Held For Stealing Motorcycles In Palghar After Learning Tricks From YouTube
outlookindia.com
2021-03-13T09:30:52+05:30

Four people were arrested in the Vasai region of Palghar district for allegedly stealing motorcycles after learning tricks of the trade from Youtube,
police said on Friday.

Inspired by trade tricks from Youtube, the accused learnt learnt the technique of starting motorcycles without keys

The four were arrested by Manickpur police and 12 stolen motorcycles have been seized from them so far, said Zone II DCP (Vasai) Sanjaykumar Patil.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Quad Summit: India To Export Billion Covid-19 Vaccines To Indo-Pacific Region By 2022

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Palghar Theft/Robbery National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos