December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  32-Year-Old Man Lynched Near Patna On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft

32-Year-Old Man Lynched Near Patna On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft

The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Phulwarisharif near Patna.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
32-Year-Old Man Lynched Near Patna On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft
Representational Image
32-Year-Old Man Lynched Near Patna On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T15:02:56+05:30

In another case of cattle-related mob lynching, a 32-year-old man in Patna was beaten to death over suspicion of cattle theft on Wednesday. According to NDTV, all the accused have been arrested.

The police were quoted, “Six people involved in the lynching have been arrested.”

The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Phulwarisharif near Patna.

The victim, Muhammad Alamgir, was brutally beaten after he was seen untying a buffalo from a cattle shed at around 3 am.

The victim died on Wednesday afternoon at a hospital.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Records 22,890 New Cases, Tally Rises To 99.79 Lakh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Lynching Beef/Cows etc Cow Vigilante National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos