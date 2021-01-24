32 Children Receive The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award

January 24, 2021
Corona
The children hail from 21 different states and union territories, the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated

Outlook Web Bureau 24 January 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with the awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, in New Delhi
PIB/PTI Photo
2021-01-24T22:23:49+05:30

This year, 32 children have been awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments. The children were honoured for their achievements in various fields such as innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery.

The awardees are from 32 districts of 21 states and Union territories, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement. 

"Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service," it stated.

Commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners through video conferencing on Monday.

With PTI inputs 

