31% Rapes In Delhi Last Year Committed Against Children: NGO

Thirty-one per cent of the total 3,137 rape cases in Delhi last year were committed against children, an NGO claimed.

According to a statement by the Praja Foundation, reporting of major crimes has decreased in the past five years. Reporting of rape cases fell marginally by one per cent and murder by nine per cent.

Of the 3,137 rape cases last year, 969 were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The highest number of 425 rape victims were in the age group of 16-18 years. In 96 per cent of the rape cases under POCSO, offenders were known to the victim, it said.

No immediate comments was received from police.

The highest number of cases reported were of theft -- 2.37 lakh cases in 2019, a rise of 166 per cent from 2015. The number of cyber crimes reported in Delhi is at very low of 115 cases in 2019, according to the NGO.

Delhi has 13 district cyber cells, one in each district, making it relatively inaccessible and difficult to report crimes, it said.

Around 4.10 lakh cases were to be investigated in Delhi in 2019, of which 24 per cent cases were pending for investigation by the year-end, it added.

