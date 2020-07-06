July 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  3 Police Personnel Suspended In Connection With Killing Of 8 Cops In Kanpur

3 Police Personnel Suspended In Connection With Killing Of 8 Cops In Kanpur

They have been suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight police personnel in Kanpur, a police PRO said.

PTI 06 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
3 Police Personnel Suspended In Connection With Killing Of 8 Cops In Kanpur
A police personnel at the Bikhru village after an encounter with the criminals, under Chaubey Pur Police Station in Kanpur.
PTI Photo
3 Police Personnel Suspended In Connection With Killing Of 8 Cops In Kanpur
outlookindia.com
2020-07-06T13:23:53+0530

Three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors and a constable, have been suspended on charges of laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight policemen in Kanpur, a senior official said on Monday.

"A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against all three policemen, including sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, all posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station," Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

Also Read | Gangster Vikas Dubey's Main Aide Arrested, Was Present When 8 UP Cops Were Killed

They have been suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight police personnel in Kanpur, a police PRO said.

An FIR would also be lodged against the policemen and they would face further action if their involvement is proved during the course of inquiry, the SSP added.

Next Story >>

'Don't Have Many Donors': Kejriwal Asks Hospitals To Encourage Plasma Donation For Covid-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kanpur Uttar Pradesh Gangster Uttar Pradesh Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos