3 Killed In Pune As Cyclone Nisarga Weakens Into Depression; Mumbai Spared Of Major Damage

Cyclone Nisarga left two people dead and three others injured in Pune district on Wednesday as it weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Maharashtra.

According to Jayshree Katare, Resident deputy district collector, Pune over a 100 'kutcha houses' were also partially damaged due to the cyclone in the district.

However, Mumbai was spared major damage from cyclone Nisarga after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, in a huge relief to the country’s financial centre already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The neighbouring coastal districts of Raigad and Palghar bore the brunt of the storm experiencing strong winds, heavy rainfall and raging sea surge. Tidal waves measuring up to 6-8 feet lashed parts of the coastal areas.

Mumbaikars heaved a sigh of relief as the cyclone’s damage appeared limited to uprooting of trees in some areas that led to vehicles being crushed. However, no major damage was reported till the night.

Tin roofs erected on the terraces of residential apartments flew away in some places and several trees and electricity poles were also uprooted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' had weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Maharashtra.

The weather agency had predicted light to moderate rainfall at various places in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

"Severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' has weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Maharashtra. Light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police.

