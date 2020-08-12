3 Journalists Assaulted In Northeast Delhi While Reporting; Magazine Files Police Complaint

The police on Wednesday said it has received a complaint from a news magazine that three of its journalists, including a woman, were assaulted by a mob in Northeast Delhi, where they had gone to report on the riots that had taken place in February this year.

The Caravan magazine alleged that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have received complaints from both the sides (magazine and locals) and are looking into them," Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said.

The magazine, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said, "Today afternoon, in the Subhash Mohalla locality in north-east Delhi, a group of men and women assaulted three staffers of @thecaravanindia @Prabhtalks @shahidtantray and a third staff member— to stop them from reporting."

Today afternoon, in the Subhash Mohalla locality in north-east Delhi, a group of men and women assaulted three staffers of @thecaravanindia—@Prabhtalks, @shahidtantray and a third staff member—to stop them from reporting. — The Caravan (@thecaravanindia) August 11, 2020

The magazine alleged that the mob physically assaulted the staffers, threatened to kill them and also used communal slurs. It added that the woman staffer was "sexually harassed and physically assaulted."

The third staffer of @thecaravanindia, a woman, was sexually harassed and physically assaulted. After the mob began attacking her, @shahidtantray and @Prabhtalks, she managed to extricate herself and escape to a neighbouring gully. — The Caravan (@thecaravanindia) August 11, 2020

The three journalists were later rescued by the police and taken to the nearby Bhajanpura police station, the magazine said.

Communal violence had broken out in Northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(With PTI inputs)