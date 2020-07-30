3 Assam Rifles Personnel Killed, 4 Injured in Ambush Along India-Myanmar Border

Three personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed and four others injured in an ambush by militants near India-Myanmar border at Chandel area in Manipur, reports said.
According to news agency ANI, militants from the People's Liberation Army carried out an IED blast when the 4 Assam Rifles unit was on a patrol in Chandel district. The militants also fired at them after the explosion.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area which is 100 km from Imphal.
