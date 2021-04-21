April 21, 2021
Poshan
Second Wave Victim Demographics Same As The First: Centre

Release of the statistics is following growing panic in the country over the second wave, that it's somehow more powerful and could cause greater havoc.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 April 2021
Representational Image
Unsplash
outlookindia.com
2021-04-21T20:19:47+05:30
Also read

The Health Ministry on Wednesday,  released a comparative data, showing that the severity, virulence and demography of the patients infected with coronavirus. The statistics showed that the victims in the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 are about the same as the first wave.

Addressing a press conference, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that 146 districts reported Covid-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, while 274 districts reported case positivity between 5 and 15 per cent.

The release of the statistics follows growing panic in the country over concerns that the second wave is somehow more powerful and could cause greater havoc.

According to the figures shared by Bhushan, 4.03 per cent Covid-19 cases were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 2.97 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.

"In the age group 10-20 years, 8.07 per cent Covid-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 8.50 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group 20-30 years, 20.41 per cent cases were reported in the first wave, while 19.35 per cent cases ere registered in the second wave," he said.

Bhushan further shared data which showed that in those aged 30 and above, 67.5 per cent Covid-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 69.18 per cent cases registered in second wave.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic National

