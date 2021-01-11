January 11, 2021
Corona
24-Year-Old Newly Married Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute In Maharashtra

The accused and the 28-year-old victim got married on December 7, 2020

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old newly married man allegedly killed his wife over some domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Assistant police inspector Shahuraj Ranaware from Tulinj police station said that the incident took place on Sunday in Vasai area.

The accused and the 28-year-old victim got married on December 7, 2020, he said.

Following some differences between them, the accused, who works in a private firm, allegedly strangulated his wife to death with a nylon rope, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

The accused is yet to be arrested, he said, adding that a probe into the case is underway.

With PTI inputs

