March 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  24-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief, 4 Arrested

24-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief, 4 Arrested

The Navghar police were alerted about an unidentified body, having multiple injuries, lying on the ground in Indira Nagar locality of Bhayander area.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
24-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief, 4 Arrested
Representational Image
24-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief, 4 Arrested
outlookindia.com
2021-03-08T10:13:20+05:30

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief in Maharashtra on Monday. Four people have been arrested, an official said.

The Navghar police were alerted about an unidentified body, having multiple injuries, lying on the ground in Indira Nagar locality of Bhayander area.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Amit Kale told reporters on Sunday evening.

The deceased was later identified as Surajban Soni from Mumbai and the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

A probe into the case revealed the victim was roaming in the locality in the wee hours of Saturday, he said.

Suspecting him to be a thief, some people caught hold of him and beat him up severely following which he died, the official said, adding that four persons were arrested in this connection on Sunday.

The police were trying to find out why the victim had gone to the area, he said.

A few hours before the incident, the accused had caught another person for allegedly stealing mobile phones in the area and handed him over to police, he added.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

International Women's Day 2021: PM Modi Extends Wishes To Women

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Thane Lynching Crime National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos