24-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief, 4 Arrested

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief in Maharashtra on Monday. Four people have been arrested, an official said.

The Navghar police were alerted about an unidentified body, having multiple injuries, lying on the ground in Indira Nagar locality of Bhayander area.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Amit Kale told reporters on Sunday evening.

The deceased was later identified as Surajban Soni from Mumbai and the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

A probe into the case revealed the victim was roaming in the locality in the wee hours of Saturday, he said.

Suspecting him to be a thief, some people caught hold of him and beat him up severely following which he died, the official said, adding that four persons were arrested in this connection on Sunday.

The police were trying to find out why the victim had gone to the area, he said.

A few hours before the incident, the accused had caught another person for allegedly stealing mobile phones in the area and handed him over to police, he added.

With PTI inputs

