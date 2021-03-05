March 05, 2021
Corona
22-Year-Old Woman, Two Kids Found Hanging In Northwest Delhi

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had an argument with her husband on Thursday morning over visiting their native village in Bihar's Madhubani.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
Representational Image
In a shocking incident, police recovered bodies of a 22-year-old woman and her two children hanging at their house in northwest Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area on Thursday and the police were informed about it at around 10.40 pm.

At the time of incident, the woman's husband was at work, police said, adding that on returning home, he saw the bodies hanging.

With the help of neighbours, the door to the room where the bodies were hanging, was broken.

The bodies were sent for postmortem

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had an argument with her husband on Thursday morning over visiting their native village in Bihar's Madhubani.

The couple was married for five years, a senior police officer said.

With PTI Inputs

