December 26, 2020
Corona
22-Year-Old Woman Set Herself Afire Over Marriage Refusal In UP

The woman was upset as the man she was in a relationship with had refused to marry her as they belonged to different communities

PTI 26 December 2020
Representational Image
2020-12-26T12:43:50+05:30

A 22-year-old woman has died after allegedly dousing herself with kerosene in a township in Kaushambi and setting herself alight, with her family claiming she was upset as the man she was in a relationship with had refused to marry her.

Police said the incident took place in the Sirathu township under the Saini police station area on Tuesday, and added that the couple were from different communities.

The woman was initially rushed to the district hospital, and from there, referred to the SRN Hospital in Allahabad where she succumbed to injuries on Friday night, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said an FIR has been lodged against the man, who was identified as Achchey Sonkar, based on a complaint from the mother of the deceased.

Further action is being initiated, he added.

PTI Uttar Pradesh Domestic violence National

