22-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed While Protecting Sister From 2 Drunk Men, 1 Held

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old boy was stabbed while trying to protect his 20-year-old sister from two drunk men in Noida.

According to a report by HT, around 8:40 pm, the youth and his sister were returning home after work when two drunk men who were loitering about at that time got into an argument with the victims.

According to police, the woman slapped the accused while arguing. Angry at this, they tried to stab her but her brother saved her. They then stabbed him multiple times and left him in critical condition.

Police reached the spot but the accused had fled. They took the victim to the district hospital.

“The victim was later referred to Safdarjung hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He had suffered critical injuries in the main artery which caused blood loss, leading to his death,” said Sector 20 police station SHO RK Singh.

The police followed up and caught one of the suspects who is a 24-year-old sanitation worker. Police are on the hunt for the other accused Shani. A case of murder under IPC Section 302 has been registered against both the suspects.

