Monday, Dec 13, 2021
20th Anniversary Of Parliament Attacks: Members Of Both Houses Pay Tribute To Security Personnel

In the remembrance of the security personnel who laid down their lives while saving the Parliament from terrorists in an attack on December 13, 2001, members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha paid tribute.

Indian Parliament | PTI

2021-12-13T14:46:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 2:46 pm

Parliamentarians on Monday paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament complex from a terrorist attack on December 13, 2001.

The members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha stood in silence for a brief period as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

This day in 2001, terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people. All five terrorists involved in the attack were also killed.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla talked about the security personnel and a staff who were killed in the attack, and emphasised that India's determination to fight terrorism will be strengthened.

The members of the Lower House stood in silence for a brief period as a mark of respect for those who laid down their lives in the attack.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the day marks the 20th anniversary of the dastardly terror attack on the Parliament House.

"On this day in 2001, evil forces of terrorism tried to sabotage this August institution. However, their sinister motives were thwarted by the timely action of our valiant security forces, who kept a constant vigil on the situation and were steadfast in protecting this temple of democracy, even to the extent of laying down their lives," he said.

Naidu said on the occasion, "we all also reiterate our firm resolve" to fight terrorism with determination.

The Rajya Sabha members observed silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

The nine people who lost their lives in the attack were -- Jagdish Prasad Yadav and Matbar Singh Negi, both security assistants at the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Kamlesh Kumari, a CRPF constable, Nanak Chand and Rampal, assistant sub-inspectors of the Delhi Police, Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam, head constables of the Delhi Police, and Deshraj, a gardener employed by the CPWD.

PTI New Delhi Parliament 2001 Parliament attack Parliament Attack 2001 National
