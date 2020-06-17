June 17, 2020
2003 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours In India, Highest-ever Single-day Spike

India registered over 10,000 cases for the sixth day in a row. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

PTI 17 June 2020
Relatives wearing protective suits bury the body of a man who died due to coronavirus infection during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi.
Photo by Suresk K. Pandey/Outlook
India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities, pushing country's death toll to 11,903, while the number of cases rose to 3,54,065, with 10,974 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.   

The number of active cases stands at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially updated figure at 8 am.   

"Thus, around 52.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the sixth day in a row. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners. 

Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest 1,409 fatalities followed by Delhi at 437, Tamil Nadu at 49, Gujarat 28, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana 18 each, Madhya Pradesh 11, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 7, Karnataka 5 and Telangana 4.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have reported one death each. 

