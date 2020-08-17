20 UP Assembly Staff Test COVID Positive 3 Days Before Session Begins

Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, three days before the session begins, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said.
The brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.
"Of these, only 20 tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest 580 tested negative," Dixit told PTI. "Those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine."
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Dear Makers Of 'Gunjan Saxena', You Cannot Peddle Lies In The Name Of Creative Freedom
'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Has Become Mantra For 130 Crore Indians: PM Modi On Independence Day
Former India Opener Chetan Chauhan Critical, On Life Support After COVID-19 Infection