August 17, 2020
Corona
20 UP Assembly Staff Test COVID Positive 3 Days Before Session Begins

The brief session of the UP state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.

PTI 17 August 2020
A medic prepares to conduct COVID-19 testing, during Unlock 2.0, in Noida.
PTI Photo
2020-08-17T21:06:20+05:30

Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, three days before the session begins, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said.

The brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.

"Of these, only 20 tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest 580 tested negative," Dixit told PTI. "Those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine." 

