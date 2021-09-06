In a horrific incident, at least 20 dos were found to be poisoned in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba after some people allegedly got fed up of the dogs. The incident occurred in a village named Basaura in the Shrinagar area. Village head Sukhnandan Prajapati has lodged an FIR with police against unidentified persons in connection with the same.

The incident occurred after some people who were allegedly annoyed with the dogs laced some food with poison and fed it to the dogs, local SHO Anil Kumar said on Monday.

The dogs have since been buried.

Some people allegedly fed the dogs bread laced with a poisonous substance in the village on Saturday and Sunday, Kumar said.

Prajapati said at least 20 dogs have died so far, and the count is likely to go up.

Chief Development Officer Haricharan said the matter was being probed.

(With inputs from PTI)

