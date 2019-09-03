At least 4 persons have died and three others are injured on Tuesday in a massive blaze that broke out at the ONGC depot in Uran in Navi Mumbai, police officials said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in the gas processing plant of the ONGC located in Uran area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

ONGC's official handle on twitter said that a crisis management team has immediately been pressed into action. While the fire was being contained there was reportedly no impact on oil processing.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

"Several fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot, " Navi Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

The rescue operation was underway, he added.

However, there have been no reports as of now as to how and why the fire broke out.

(Inputs from agencies)