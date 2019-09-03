﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  4 Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Gas Plant In Navi Mumbai

4 Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Gas Plant In Navi Mumbai

The blaze was reported at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant unit early in the day. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
4 Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Gas Plant In Navi Mumbai
Fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai.
ANI/Twitter
4 Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Gas Plant In Navi Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2019-09-03T10:02:18+0530

At least 4 persons have died and three others are injured on Tuesday in a massive blaze that broke out at the ONGC depot in Uran in Navi Mumbai,  police officials said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in the gas processing plant of the ONGC located in Uran area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said.

ONGC's official handle on twitter said that a crisis management team has immediately been pressed into action.  While the fire was being contained there was reportedly no impact on oil processing.

"Several fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot, " Navi Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

The rescue operation was underway, he added.

However, there have been no reports as of now as to how and why the fire broke out. 

(Inputs from agencies)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai ONGC Fire National
Next Story : 16 Dead, More Than 100 Wounded In Kabul Car-Blast, Taliban Claims Responsibility
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters