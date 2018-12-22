Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Saturday moved Supreme Court challenging his conviction by the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who is representing the victims of the riots cases, said he has been conveyed by the apex court registry that Kumar has filed an appeal against the high court's judgement.

He said the victims had already filed a caveat to pre-empt any ex parte hearing in favour of Kumar.

The move comes a day after the High Court turned down his application seeking more time to surrender. The court had directed him to surrender by December 31.

Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life for the remainder of his life by the high court on December 17 in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Raj Nagar area.

The case relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

Kumar had earlier sought more time, till January 30, to surrender saying he has to settle family affairs related to children and property and also needs time to file appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.

However, on Friday the court dismissed Kumar's plea saying it saw no ground for granting the relief.

(With inputs from agencies)