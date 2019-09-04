19-Year-Old Tribal Woman Thrashed, Paraded In MP Over Inter-Caste Relationship, NCW Seeks Report

A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten up and paraded half-naked by the members of her community for being in love with a man from another tribe in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district.

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

The NCW on Wednesday sought from the Madhya Pradesh police.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Women issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh police chief, asking him to have the matter probed and send the panel a detailed report.

An NCW representative also spoke to the district police officials and urged them to ensure safety of the woman while seeking an expeditious probe into the matter, added an NCW statement.

The commission was informed that three persons have been taken into custody in this matter and the police is searching for other miscreants, the statement said.

The video showed the woman being made to walk down a village road and beaten with sticks while she screamed and begged for mercy.

Passers-by were seen ignoring her ordeal and moving on.

Jobat Sub Divisional Officer of Police R C Bhakar said the police started an investigation after the video came out.

A police officer said the woman belongs to the Bhilala community and she was reportedly in love with a man from the Bheel community.

This angered her family and community members, who sought to ‘punish’ her by parading and thrashing her, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)