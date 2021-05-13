May 13, 2021
Poshan
18 Elephants Die As Lightning Strikes In Assam’s Nagaon

The incident took place at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range on Wednesday night.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:39 pm
Screengrab from the video.
As many as 18 elephants died in lightning strikes at a forest in Nagaon district of Assam, a senior Forest Department official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range on Wednesday night, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay said.

"The area is very remote and our team could reach there on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses were lying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hiil and four were found at the bottom of the hill," he said.

The preliminary investigation found that the jumbos were killed due to electrocution caused by lightning last night, but the exact reason will be known only after post-mortem, which will be done on Friday, Sahay said.

(With PTI inputs.)

