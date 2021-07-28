18 Labourers Dead After Truck Collides With Standing Bus In UP's Barabanki

In a tragic accident, 18 persons were killed after a truck rammed into a stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki late last night. The incident occurred in the Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway where the double-decker bus had reportedly been parked for maintenance work.

The incident took place under Kotwali Ramsanehighat area late on Tuesday night. The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab, they said.

As per reports, the 18 dead were migrant labourers who had been travelling home on the bus. Some were sleeping by the side of the road beside the bus when it broke down and were run over by the truck when it hit the bus. Several other passengers were also injured in the incident with authorities confirming that at least 19 injured persons were hospitalised.

Lucknow Zone Additional Director General of Police Satya Narayan Sabat confirmed the death of 18 persons. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and the rescue operation is underway. The injured were rushed to the hospital with the help of locals, Sabat said.

Many more are feared missing under the debris and rescue operations are currently underway.

It was raining heavily when the accident took place and this posed some problems in the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to extend all possible help to the victims.



(With inputs from PTI)

