October 15, 2020
Corona
17-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide Over Harassment In UP

The minor was found hanging inside her home on Wednesday.

PTI 15 October 2020
On the complaint of the girl's brother, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the relative.
Representational Image
2020-10-15T12:17:16+05:30

In yet another spine-chilling incident, a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has allegedly committed suicide over repeated harassment by a relative.

The minor was found hanging inside her home on Wednesday, SHO, Chilla Ramashray Singh said on Thursday.

On the complaint of the girl's brother, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the relative, the SHO said.

The matter was reported to police in September but the two sides reached an agreement, he said.

However, the harassment continued and the girl got fed up and decided to kill herself, the victim's brother alleged in the complaint. 

