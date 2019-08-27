16 Killed, 5 Injured In Three-Vehicle Collision In UP's Shahjahanpur: Police

﻿
The accident took place on Jamka crossing, when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2019
Sixteen people were killed and five others seriously injured in an accident involving three vehicles on National Highway 24 on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place on Jamka crossing, when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned, SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

All those killed were riding in the van, which fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, the SP said, adding the truck later overturned over the van.

Sixteen people, including a woman and three children, died on the spot.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, the SP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to ensure proper care and treatment of the injured persons.

A senior government official said the CM has expressed condolences over the death of passengers and has directed that appropriate compensation be provided.

(PTI)

