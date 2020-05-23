150 Booked For Taking Out Procession To Bury Cow Carcass In UP

Around 150 people on Thursday took out a procession in Aligarh to bury a cow carcass, flouting the nationwide lockdown guidelines.
The police have filed an FIR against the participants.
"Around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Aligarh. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident," said Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh.
#UP: 100 #women among 150 #booked for taking out a “grand” procession to bury a #cowcarcass in #Aligarh violating #Covid-19 #lockdown. @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/beRXmfZNdQ— Anuja Jaiswal (@anujajTOI) May 22, 2020
This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.
With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735.
"120 persons have recovered taking the tally of discharged patients to 3,324. The death toll in the state stands at 152 while the active cases are 2,259," the State Health Department said in a release.
(With agency inputs)
