Poshan
150 Booked For Taking Out Procession To Bury Cow Carcass In UP

A large procession of men and women took out a procession to bury a cow carcass in Aligarh, UP.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2020
Screengrab of a video showing people taking out procession to bury cow carcass
Around 150 people on Thursday took out a procession in Aligarh to bury a cow carcass, flouting the nationwide lockdown guidelines.

The police have filed an FIR against the participants.

"Around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Aligarh. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident," said Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh.

This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735.

"120 persons have recovered taking the tally of discharged patients to 3,324. The death toll in the state stands at 152 while the active cases are 2,259," the State Health Department said in a release.

(With agency inputs)

