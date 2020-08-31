1,358 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Delhi Take Tally To Over 1.74 Lakh; Death Toll Rises To 4,444

Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.74 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,444, authorities said.

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.

However, the number of tests conducted on Monday was 14,389, much lower than the average 20,000 done per day.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 2,024 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in August.

On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 1,954 fresh cases

On preceding two days, the city had reported in excess of 1,800 cases.

The tally of active cases on Monday marginally dropped to 14,626 from 14,793 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,426 on Sunday.

The bulletin on Monday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,444 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,74,748.