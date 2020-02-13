13 Killed, 31 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Thirteen people were killed and 31 others injured as the bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
The accident took place on Wednesday night in Firozabad. All the injured have been admitted to the Sefai medical college.
Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward of Sefai Mini PGI, said: "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead."
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said: "The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind."
Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.
He also issued directives for the proper treatment of the injured.
Leading Fashion Designer, Gay Rights Activist Wendell Rodricks Passes Away At Goa Home
NZ Vs IND: India’s Test Squad For New Zealand Tour Announced; Prithvi Shaw Makes Test Comeback
ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Ugly Scenes After Bangladesh Beat India, Winning Captain Apologies For Unwanted Aggression - VIDEOS
Police Detain Man For Questioning After Shots Fired At AAP MLA's Convoy
'Lage Raho Kejriwal,' Says Delhi Voter; BJP Remains In Single Digit, Congress Draws Blank
Country To Run By 'Jan Ki Baat', Not 'Mann Ki Baat': Uddhav Thackeray
ISL: FC Goa Host Mumbai City In High Stakes Match
'Blessed By Hanuman': BJP Leader On Why Kejriwal Won Delhi Polls