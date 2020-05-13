122 Deaths, 3,525 New Coronavirus Cases In India In Last 24 Hours; Tally Crosses 74,000-mark

India registered another 122 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday, taking the total number of casualties to 2,415.
The government also said the total number of cases in India had increased to 74,281, including 47480 active cases, 24386 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2415 deaths.
Over the last 24 hours, another 3,525 patients have tested positive for the deadly virus. These numbers come a day after Prime Minister announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost country's economy that has taken a massivee hit due to the nationwide lockdown.
According to the ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number with 24,427 COVID-19 cases, including 5,125 patients recovered and 921 fatalities.
Gujarat has reported 8,903 COVID-19 cases, including 3,246 recovered patients and 537 deaths.
Tamil Nadu reported 8,718 positive coronavirus cases with 2,134 patients recovering from the disease and 61 succumbing to the infection.
Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 7,639 cases with 2,512 patients recovering and 86 patients losing lives to the deadly virus.
