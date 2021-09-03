September 03, 2021
12-Year-Old UP Boy Dies After Being Beaten By Tuition Teacher For Missing Classes

The tuition teacher, a resident of a Mathura village, has been booked on charges of murder by the police.

Outlook Web Desk 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:16 am
Image for representation
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-09-03T07:16:15+05:30
In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy died in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura after being beaten up by his private tutor. The child, who was beaten up on August 29 with a cane for missing his tuition classes, was admitted to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries later. 

Keshav Gautam, the private tutor who is a resident of village Radoi where the incident took place, has been booked by police for murder. 

"Beaten on August 29, the child succumbed to injuries at the district hospital on Wednesday," Inspector Narendra Yadav of  Baldeo police station said.

As per reports, Gautam beat the student Sivam up with a cane over absence from his tuition classes, the officer said, adding that the child had skipped classes as he was unwell.

The injured child was first admitted to a private hospital after the assault, and from there, referred to the district hospital.

An FIR was not lodged immediately after the incident as the village head gave assurances to compensate the medical expenses, Sanjai, the child's father, alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)

