February 24, 2021
Corona
12-Year-Old Raped In UP's Ballia, Neighbour Arrested

The incident took place on the night of February 18 under Gadwar police station area. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 February 2021
Representational Image
2021-02-24T09:18:11+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

The incident took place on the night of February 18 under Gadwar police station area. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, their neighbour, Pawan, called the minor to his house on the pretext of some work and raped her, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged and the accused arrested, he said.

The girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination on Tuesday, the SHO said.

With PTI inputs

 

