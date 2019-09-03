11-Year-Old Bihar Boy Found Dead In School Toilet With Wire Tied Around Neck

An eleven-year-old class VI student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a private school's bathroom in Bhabua area of Kaimur district of Bihar, the police said on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the family members of the deceased boy and have made 7 people accused in this case including the principal of the school.

According to the police, "the boy Aditya had gone to school with his sister Chhaya on Monday morning. When he did not come out even after the classes ended, his sister started looking for him. She found his bag but not him."

When Chhaya entered the bathroom, she found her brother Aditya's body lying there with a wire tied around his neck. The door was shut from outside. The boy was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was the son of a farmer and his elder brother had earlier died of a snake bite at his native village, the police said.

Interestingly, Aditya's mother taught in the same school, but she was not present on Monday due to the Teej festival.

All the accused are absconding and the school has been sealed, police said.

