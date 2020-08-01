11 Killed After Crane Collapses At Hindustan Shipyard In Visakhapatnam

August 01, 2020
Corona
Three of the bodies have been recovered and identified, police said, adding that rescue operations were on at Hindustan Shipyard complex .

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2020
A crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard complex in Visakhapatnam.
ANI/Twitter
At last 11 persons were killed on Saturday at the Hindustan Shipyard complex in Visakhapatnam after a huge rail-mounted crane collapsed during trial run.

Four of the victims were employees of Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.

It is said to be the first such mishap at Hindustan Shipyard.

The accident occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner RK Meena told PTI.

Three of the bodies have been recovered and identified, police said, adding that rescue operations were on, police said.

TV visuals showed the giant crane falling on the ground with a loud thud.

