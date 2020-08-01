11 Killed After Crane Collapses At Hindustan Shipyard In Visakhapatnam

At last 11 persons were killed on Saturday at the Hindustan Shipyard complex in Visakhapatnam after a huge rail-mounted crane collapsed during trial run.

Four of the victims were employees of Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. while the rest belonged to a contracting agency, District Collector Vinay Chand told reporters.

It is said to be the first such mishap at Hindustan Shipyard.

The accident occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane, Police Commissioner RK Meena told PTI.

Three of the bodies have been recovered and identified, police said, adding that rescue operations were on, police said.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

TV visuals showed the giant crane falling on the ground with a loud thud.