June 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mumbai Rain Mayhem: 11 Killed, 18 Injured As Residential Building Collapses

Mumbai Rain Mayhem: 11 Killed, 18 Injured As Residential Building Collapses

Many are feared trapped under the debris.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:12 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mumbai Rain Mayhem: 11 Killed, 18 Injured As Residential Building Collapses
The local police and fire force officials are carrying out rescue and evacuation operations.
TV grab
Mumbai Rain Mayhem: 11 Killed, 18 Injured As Residential Building Collapses
outlookindia.com
2021-06-10T08:12:38+05:30

At least 11 people were killed and 18 others injured after a double-storey residential building collapsed and fell on another structure at around 11 O’clock on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

The incident happened at a slum in Mumbai's Malad.

Many are feared trapped under the debris. The local police and fire force officials are carrying out rescue and evacuation operations.

An official has said that the Mumbai civic body, BMC, is also evacuating people from another three-storey building nearby.

The injured are admitted to a hospital in suburban Kandivali.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi’s Draft Master Plan 2041 Focuses On Environment, Economy, Mobility And Heritage

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Building Collapse National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos