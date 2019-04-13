Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Says 100 Per Cent Chowkidar Is A Thief

﻿
Raking up the Rafale fighter jet deal issue, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused PM Narendra Modi of being a thief, and alleged that the prime minister stole Rs 30,000 crore and gifted it to his "thief friend", Anil Ambani.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-04-13T16:19:20+0530
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of corruption, alleging that PM is a thief, saying "100 per cent chowkidar (guard) is a chor (thief)."

Addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka, Gandhi asked as to why all the "thieves" have the surnames of Modi.

"I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out," he said.

Raking up the Rafale fighter jet deal issue, he said, "100 per cent chowkidar is a chor" and alleged that the prime minister stole Rs 30,000 crore and gifted it to his "thief friend" Anil Ambani.

"You stole Rs 30,000 crore and gifted to your thief friend. You 100 per cent steal money,” he said.

“'Chowkidar' is a thief. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksy, Lalit Modi, Mallya, Anil Ambani and Narendra Modi - There is a group, a team of thieves," Gandhi said as he attacked Modi, who has described himself as a"chowkidar" who, would not tolerate graft.

He also said, Modi no longer spoke about farmers, jobs and corruption. "Unlike him, we don't tell lies."

Gandhi spoke about the NYAY scheme, the minimum income scheme of depositing Rs 72,000 annually into the account of five crore families, that announced by the Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said one of the first acts of the Congress, if voted to power, would be to provide for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and assemblies and also in government jobs.

PTI

