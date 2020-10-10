'100 Per Cent Victory For BJP In Bengal Polls': Kailash Vijayvargia

The impending elections in Bihar have not distracted the BJP from its avowed goal of forming the next government in West Bengal. Party’s national general secretary and central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargia, tells Bhavna Vij-Aurora they are going to be relentless and keep the pressure on the dictatorial Mamata Banerjee government.

Q: There were the clashes between BJP workers and the police. A case has been registered against you and other BJP leaders for unlawful assembly. What happened?

A: We had asked for permission for a peaceful demonstration to protest the murder of our worker (Manish Shukla) by TMC goons and also other attacks on our cadre. The permission was denied to us and we were carrying out a peaceful protest when the police started raining lathis, hurling stones and teargas shells on us. More than 1500 of our workers have been injured because of the police atrocities.



Q: Are you satisfied with the investigations in the Manish Shukla murder?

A: Not at all. They are trying to cook up a story now. I am told that the government is trying to come out with a conspiracy theory and blame our party workers for the murder. Earlier, they converted the murder of our MLA (Debendra Nath Roy) into a suicide. It is a complete mess there.

Q: You have been raising questions about the law and order in West Bengal.

A: Bombs and bullets have become the norm in the state. The police and the administration have become lackeys of Mamata Banerjee. I have not seen such criminalization of bureaucracy anywhere else.



Q: Assembly elections are scheduled in West Bengal next year. Is BJP already in election mode in the state?

A: Mamata Banerjee knows her party is going to lose the elections. It is going to be 100 per cent BJP’s victory. She knows it and that’s why TMC is adopting such desperate measures. The BJP has the support of the people and we have undertaken a democratic struggle to dislodge the TMC. ‘Iss pradesh ko bachana hamara kartavya hai’ (it is our duty to save this state).

