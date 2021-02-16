February 16, 2021
Corona
10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Raped In Deserted School Building, Accused Missing

The incident happened under Indwar police station limits post 10 pm on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Representational Image
In yet another shocking incident, a 10-year-old tribal girl was raped in a deserted school building in a village of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district.

The incident happened under Indwar police station limits post 10 pm on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Tiwari.

"A 28-year-old man abducted the girl from outside her home, took her to a deserted school building and raped her. She reached home at 5am on Sunday and told her family about the ordeal, after which a rape case was registered," he said.

The accused has been booked under POCSO Act and IPC provisions and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

With PTI inputs

