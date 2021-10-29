Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
India Logs 14,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,61,334

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 124 consecutive days now.

India Logs 14,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,61,334
Representational Image | PTI

India Logs 14,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,61,334
2021-10-29T10:43:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:43 am

India recorded 14,348 new Coronavirus infections within a span of 24 hours which took India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,42,46,157. The active cases were recorded at 1,61,334, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 8 AM suugested that death toll has gone up to 4,57,191 with 805 fresh fatalities 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 124 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 345 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

(With PTI Input)

